Actress Bella Thorne, 19 who was recently seen partying with Kourtney Kardashian's baby Daddy, Scott Disick in Paris, left the Peppermint Club in Weho with her girlfriends on Friday night, in a sheer top with no bra, showing off her nipple piercings. Isn't she too young for this? More photos after the cut...

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 05, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog