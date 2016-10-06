Xenophobia: FG Protests Against Killing of Nigerian Mechanic Rasaq Ajao in South Africa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday protested against the killing of a Nigerian, Rasaq Ajao, in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa on Thursday. Ajao’s death was first reported by one Dike A’na-agbara Izu on Facebook. He wrote: Shame on Nigerian government!!! RIP Mr. Rasaq. You were a hardworking Mechanic and a businessman. Because of the wickedness […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added April 07, 2017

from Bella Naija

