Xenophobia: Nigerian-Owned Businesses & Buildings Attacked and Looted in South Africa

The Nigerian Community in South Africa have confirmed attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday. Ikechukwu Anyene, President, Nigeria Union in South Africa, told NAN on telephone from Pretoria, that the attacks began at 4AM. He said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigeria mission and South African […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 18, 2017
from Bella Naija

