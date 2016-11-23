Singer Yemi Alade has denied claims that she supported a dictator in Togo. Farida Nabourema, a Togolese activist, had called out the singer for her role in perpetuating the political oppression of the people of Togo. She had said she used to love Yemi Alade, until she listened to her singing in support of “one of the […] The post Yemi Alade clears the air on Supporting Political Oppression in Togo appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 22, 2017

from Bella Naija

