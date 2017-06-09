23

views
Unfave

Yemi Alade unveils Two New Singles “Heart Robber” & “Single & Searching” feat. Falz | Listen on BN

Off her forthcoming third studio album titled “Black Magic“; Africa’s supreme diva Yemi Alade releases two fresh singles ahead of the set’s arrival. The award-winning vocal powerhouse gives us a taste of her magic on the dauntless “Single & Searching” featuring Falz, which is accompanied by the mellow “Heart Robber“. The former is produced by […] The post Yemi Alade unveils Two New Singles “Heart Robber” & “Single ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Yemi Alade unveils Two New Singles “Heart Robber” & “Single & Searching” feat. Falz | Listen on BN
    added November 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Debie Rise unveils New Music Video “Here to Stay” | Listen on BN
    added August 30, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN
    added June 09, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. London based Afrobeats duo NewAgeMuzik drop New Single “Brown Skin” featuring Bace | Listen on BN
    added September 11, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Music Band The Isomers drop New Single “Lunatic In Your Town” | Listen on BN
    added August 26, 2017 from Bella Naija