23

views
Unfave

You Need Special Skills to Survive, Rector Tells Students

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti Fresh students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, have been charged to key into the polytechnic’s determination to produce industry-compliant graduates and entrepreneurs in line with the federal government’s policy of ensuring that today’s graduates aspire “to be job-creators rather than job-seekers”. The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Taiwo  Akande, […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added May 17, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. You Need Special Skills to Survive, Rector Tells Students
    added May 17, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Volleyball needs grassroots competitions to survive –Adamolekun
    added May 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Trump: You need spiritual understanding to interpret my prophesy – TB Joshua
    added November 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Nigeria needs technical skills to be industrialised – ITF
    added September 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. You need enough iron to get going
    added February 15, 2016 from The Punch News