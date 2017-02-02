34

You’re a drowning man, military still holding Kanu, lawyer replies Kalu

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor,  head of the legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday described an ex-Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, as a drowning man desperately in search of relevance from the Federal Government and relief from prosecution on corruption charges. Ejiofor, in […]
