Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, head of the legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday described an ex-Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, as a drowning man desperately in search of relevance from the Federal Government and relief from prosecution on corruption charges. Ejiofor, in […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added October 01, 2017
from The Punch News
Related Nigerian News
- You’re a drowning man, military still holding Kanu, lawyer replies Kalu
added October 01, 2017 from The Punch News
- You’re a dead man, brother to late UNIMAID Prof tells Shekau
added February 02, 2017 from The Punch News
- Watch the moment a black little girl tells Donald Trump - 'You’re a Disgrace to the World'
added May 08, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Jyoti Matharoo to Nigerian Women – “Learn your place…When you marry a wealthy man, girlfriends come with the territory”
added June 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
- “You’re a disgrace to the world,” little girl tells Trump impersonator (video)
added May 08, 2017 from The Punch News