A young couple, Austin and Rebekah Wesson who got married in Kansas, the United States on Friday died on Saturday when their car hit a tree. The husband, Austin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Clearwater while his 19-year-old wife, Rebekah, died at around 12:30 am on Monday morning in a […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 09, 2017

from The Punch News