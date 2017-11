Nigeria’s government was on Thursday urged to order the release of a pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim group leader, who has been in custody for nearly two years since clashes with soldiers. Ibrahim Zakzaky, who heads the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, and his wife should be freed “on health grounds”, lawyer Femi Falana said in a letter […]

