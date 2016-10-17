20

Zannah Mustapha, Mediator who helped with Chibok Girls release, is UNHCR’s 2017 Nansen Refugee Award winner

Zannah Mustapha, a Nigerian mediator has been awarded the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nansen Refugee Award. Mustapha helped in brokering the deal which led to the release of some of the Chibok Girls abducted by Islamic Sect Boko Haram. The Nansen Refugee Award, which recognizes extraordinary humanitarian work on behalf of refugees and internally […] The post Zannah Mustapha, Mediator who helped with Chibok Girls release, is UNHCR’s 2017 Nansen Refugee Award winner ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 18, 2017
from Bella Naija

