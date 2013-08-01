17

Zimbabwe: Military seizes State Broadcaster, says Mugabe is “safe and sound” & action not a coup

The Zimbabwean military has taken over the state broadcaster, telling citizens that President Robert Mugabe is “safe and sound” and his “security is guaranteed” amid rumours of an ongoing coup. The army however denied that it is carrying out a coup even as military activity in the streets continues to rise. “The situation in our […] The post Zimbabwe: Military seizes State Broadcaster, says Mugabe is “safe and sound” & action not a coup appeared ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

