Zimbabwe, South Africa bicker over robbery accusation

Tensions between Zimbabwe and South Africa grow higher as the two Southern African countries bicker over accusations of bank robberies in South Africa. Zimbabwe reacted angrily to a South African minister’s claims that its soldiers were behind bank robberies. South Africa’s Police minister Fikile Mbalula drew Harare’s ire when he said Zimbabwean soldiers were fleeing […]

Added April 29, 2017

from The Punch News

