Zimbabwean football star, Onisimor Bhasera cheats death, survives car crash (Photos)

International football star, Onismor Bhasera has escaped with minor bruises after he was involved in a car accident in Zimbabwe on Monday, January 30, 2017. The defender, who represented Zimbabwe at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, was traveling in his white BMW to South Africa, where he plays for SuperSport United, when he lost control of his car after hitting a pothole just after

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 31, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

